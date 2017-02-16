FALL RIVER: The local MP is encouraging community groups and residents to be part of the celebrations of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Darrell Samson, the Liberal representative in the Justin Trudeau government for Sackville-Chezzetcook, spoke to The Laker about the applications for grant funding available as Canada’s 150th birthday is highlighted all year long in 2017.

“It’s very exciting to be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Samson. “I remember when my parents went to Expo 67. It was such a big event, it seemed to put Canada on the world map.”

He said there are two fronts to the celebrations—the first being the signature events, which happens in certain parts of the country; and then there are the local events.

“There’s going to be all kinds of those taking place from west to east to celebrate Canada’ 150,” said Samson.

Part of that celebration is that the federal government has axed admission prices to all of their national parks, meaning it’s free for all to visit.

“You can apply for a park passport, and it’s very simple to get,” he said. “We encourage people to take advantage of that.”