FALL RIVER: The local MP is encouraging community groups and residents to be part of the celebrations of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Darrell Samson, the Liberal representative in the Justin Trudeau government for Sackville-Chezzetcook, spoke to The Laker about the applications for grant funding available as Canada’s 150th birthday is highlighted all year long in 2017.

“It’s very exciting to be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Samson. “I remember when my parents went to Expo 67. It was such a big event, it seemed to put Canada on the world map.”

He said there are two fronts to the celebrations—the first being the signature events, which happens in certain parts of the country; and then there are the local events.

“There’s going to be all kinds of those taking place from west to east to celebrate Canada’ 150,” said Samson.

Part of that celebration is that the federal government has axed admission prices to all of their national parks, meaning it’s free for all to visit.

“You can apply for a park passport, and it’s very simple to get,” he said. “We encourage people to take advantage of that.”

SHARE
Previous articleAn unforgettable night
Next articleHRM to discuss LWFRA audit request with Streatch further
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR