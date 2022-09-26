FALL RIVER: DeeDee Austin is continuing to make inroads on her journey as a Nova Scotia musician.

The Indigenous artist, who calls Fall River, was recently nominated for four Music Nova Scotia awards. She is nominated in Indigenous Artist of the Year; SOCAN Songwriter of the Year; and New Artist Recording of the Year for Stepping Stone.

“It’s honestly surreal to have been nominated for three Music Nova Scotia Awards,” said Austin in an interview with The Laker News. “I never thought I’d be nominated for this many. It truly feels rewarding and is a huge motivation as well.”

The Music Nova Scotia Awards will be presented on Sunday, November 6 as part of the 25th Anniversary of the Nova Scotia Music Week (NSMW) 2022.

She was speechless to explain what the nominations mean to her.

“I just feel so grateful, appreciative and thankful to have these nominations,” she said.

Austin recently released a new single –16—and it’s now available on all music platforms. There is a video with it too, and that has some familiar locations to local Fall River residents included.

She spoke about the motivation to write 16.

“The motivation to write sixteen actually came from turning 16,” said Austin. People say that 16 is a milestone in your life, especially when at this time you can finally get your licence.

“I wrote 16 on my birthday – January 5. I told myself that when I turn 16, since it’s a milestone I felt that I should better who I am, get my license etc.”

The feedback she has received on 16 has been amazing.

“People love it,” she said. Continuing. “I performed it for the first time in front of over 10 000 people when I opened up for April Wine in August and the responses I got was insane.”

Here is the official video of 16 from her YouTube channel, which can be found at: https://youtu.be/0NSsh_b9lpQ.0

Since the April Wine show, Austin has turned her focus to her education at Lockview High.

“I’ve had a little bit of down time to focus on my education, but in the upcoming weeks I will be very busy, so I’ve also been preparing for that,” she said.

Among the things that will keep Austin busy is preparing for a concert at the Marigold Cultural Centre in Truro on Oct. 16. She will be performing with her full band.

“We are trying to pack the house, so I encourage everyone to get tickets,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.marigoldcentre.ca/calendar/deedee-austin .