Public schools in HRCE, CCRCE, SRCE, CSAP cancelled Sept. 27

FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: The province announced Monday afternoon that public school classes are cancelled Tuesday, September 27, in Halifax Regional Centre for Education, Strait Regional Centre for Education and Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.



Classes in Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools (CSAP) in its northern and metro groups are also cancelled Tuesday.

Classes will be cancelled for the rest of this week – through Thursday, September 29, as Friday is Truth and Reconciliation Day – in Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, as well as CSAP’s Centre scolaire etoile de l’Acadie, due to the ongoing state of emergency.



The cancellations are due to power outages and unsafe road conditions.

School officials in Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education, Tri-County Regional Centre for Education and CSAP schools in its south group will continue to update families and staff about cancellations at individual schools.Staff are assessing all schools and ensuring that buildings and properties are safe before the return of students and staff.The regional centres for education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will inform families directly about any extended school closures.