Forrest signs with German women’s hockey team Mad Dogs

GERMANY: An Enfield women’s hockey player will be lacing up her skates across the pond in Germany this winter.

In August, the Mad Dogs Mannheim women’s hockey team announced the signing of Megan Forrest of Enfield. Forrest is a graduate from the NCAA Division 1 league with Brown University.

The 23-year-old Canadian forward will fill the first of the contingent positions in Mannheim, a release translated from the team said.

In the coming season, the right-hand shooter will wear jersey number 64.

“I’ve heard a lot of positive things about Mannheim, so I’m all the more pleased that I can now play for the Mad Dogs,” said Forrest in a recent team release. “I’m particularly looking forward to the team and the environment in Mannheim, the contact was very cordial. So I am looking forward to getting to know everyone personally.”

Between the end of August and Middle of September, Mannheim played three exhibition games, winning all three. Forrest played in all, tallying a goal and an assist.

On Sept. 17-18, Forrest and the Mad Dogs played four games over two days at the five-team Zurich Cup.

In the first game, the Mad Dogs faced off against the host the ZSC Lions, where they lost to the eventual Tournament Champs 4-1.

In their second game, they picked up their only win of the tournament, defeating ERC Ingolstadt 1-0.

On Sept. 18, the third game Mannheim played SKP Bratislava and lost 1-0.

Mannheim’s last game was against Aisulu Almaty. It was a back and forth match all game as Mannheim fell behind mid-way through the first period.

With 9:50 left in the second period, Forrest picked up a loose puck off a rebound potting her only goal of the tournament.

Mannheim went on to fall 3-1 against Aisulu Almaty, ending their tournament with a 1-3 record.

The Mad Dogs and Forrest open their regular season on October 1 vs Eisbären Berlin.