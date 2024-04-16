Livingstone nabs first, second at figure skating Atlantic championships

FALL RIVER: A Fall River figure skater had a successful competition weekend.

Payton Livingstone competed at the Atlantic Figure Skating Championship at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

The Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School student, who skates out of the Sackville Skating Club in Lower Sackville, donned the N.S. colours at the event.

She earned personal bests in both categories she skated.

That wasn’t the only thing – Payton won gold in the Star 7 Under-14 class and came second in Juvenile Inder-12.