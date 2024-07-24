RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Craig Slaunwhite returned to the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour in fine fashion.

In his first start of the season Slaunwhite led the field for the majority of the race and was first under the checkers in one of the crown jewel events of the season – the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway in James River.

Slaunwhite pocketed a cool $20,000 cash for his first-place finish, but almost as important to every driver in the field, his name will be etched on the revered John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup.

Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) was closing on Slaunwhite in the final laps when a late caution set up a five-lap dash to the checkers.

Slaunwhite was able to maintain the lead on the restart and Butcher had to settle for second.

The Hanley Cup is shown after being unveiled by Junior Hanley, Donald Chisholm, and Premier Tim Houston. (Healey photo)

Ashton Tucker (Lyttleton, NB) stayed out of trouble and found himself on the final spot on the podium in victory lane.

Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) had a great showing coming home fourth. Greg Proude (Springvale, PE), was in the mix all day but in the end finished fifth.

It was a tough day for local drivers though.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby couldn’t find the right setup that worked and finished 17th out of the 30 cars, seven laps down. But the positive, the car came home in one piece so they were happy about that as they gear up for PEI on the weekend.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie was 18th in the no. 30 machine, 11 laps off the lead lap.

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble was 21st in the no. 80 Ace in the Hole hot rod.

Premier Tim Houston speaks in opening ceremonies at the IWK 250. (Healey photo)

Slaunwhite won time trials putting down a blistering lap of 14.160 seconds.

Donald Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) and NASCAR competitor Regan Smith (Troutman, NC) both picked up wins in their Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races.

Russell Smith Jr. (Lakeside, NS) started P1 for the iconic race after winning the 15 lap Dash for the Pole.

Smith Jr. was representing in throw back paint scheme, a tribute to George Koszkulics’ 6 car which George piloted in the 1980’s.

Russell Smith Jr. gives a young fan an autograph at the IWK 250. (Healey photo)

Other contingency winners at the IWK 250:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: #99 Craig Slaunwhite (14.598sec)

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: #99 Craig Slaunwhite

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: #31 Chris Reid

QA1 Free Pass Award: #89 Donald Chisholm

Wilwood Racing Future Winner Award: #13 Austin MacDonald

Aero Wheels Last Car On The Lead Lap Award: #40 Robbie MacEwen

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: #67 Dylan Blenkhorn

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: #25G Gage Gilby



Since 2007 the IWK 250 and the Cat Car for Kids have raised more than more than $617,000 for the IWK Foundation in support of the IWK Health Care Centre.



The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to Prince Edward Island this Saturday for the BJ’s Truck Centres 150.

Follow the live action on @prostocktour social media by our own Pat Healey.

NASCAR’s Regan Smith had a long lineup at the autograph session at the IWK 250. (Healey photo)