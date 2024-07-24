WAVERLEY: It was a great weather weekend for music, and the tunes that echoed off of the stage at the Waverley Village Green on July 20 and July 21.

The Waverley Music Festival featured five hours plus of music on both Saturday and Sunday to great crowds that came out to enjoy the free event.

MF Treats, Hoppy Wheels, and the Waverley Legion with a BBQ were on hand to supply treats, snacks, and some good non-alcoholic refreshments.

Fall River’s own DeeDee Austin took the stage as part of the Saturday list of performers, which concluded with Campbell & Johnston as the headliner act.

Saturday’s Gold Level Sponsor Henderson Electrical Installations Ltd made this show possible.

(Submitted photo)

Also performing on Saturday were crowd pleasing tunes from:

The Juggernauts

and Montgomery Night.

On Sunday, Maurice Aucoin, who had special guest Lisa Richard accompanied by Warren Robert

and Jim Henman Trio performed ahead of the two main acts.

(Healey photo)

The Music Festival organizers, who are from the Waverley Community Association, summed up the event as a perfect summer weekend for gathering on the Waverley Village Green with friends family and music lovers.

Events like these are not possible without the community’s support. That’s why they ask if people enjoyed the festival and wish to see more events like this please consider contributing to our fundraising campaign for next year’s concert.

Thanks for the ongoing community contributions this year raised more than $2,500 towards the festival.

For donations and sponsorship contact the Waverley Community Association , or follow the link below:

https://go.rallyup.com/waverleycommunityassociation

DeeDee Austin on stage. (Submitted photo)

A young boy runs after getting a sticker. (Healey photo)

Callehan (Healey photo)

Morgan Toney Trio (Healey photo)

Tony Trimper of Callehan (Healey photo)

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon helped at the Waverley Legion BBQ. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Concert attendees put condiments on their BBQ hot dogs and hamburgers from the Waverley Legion. (Healey photo)