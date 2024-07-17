Exciting action sees variety of winners on The Laker News night

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is the results from all divisions that were racing on July 12 during The Laker News Race night as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.
All results are unofficial.
Friends of the track and The Laker News, The Tire Man, were also at Scotia Speedworld on Friday night for the race action.
The weekly series is now off for two weeks for the mid-summer break and Monster Trucks.
Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandoleros – 15 laps
1. 11 Addison Veinotte
2. 29 Brandon McGrath
3. 12 Shelby Chisholm
4. 15 Adlee Lively
5. 38 Jake Campbell
Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte
Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps
Make up feature from July 5th
1.13 Avery DeCoste
2. 5 Ethan Hicken
3. 85 Bella Pashkoski
4. 19 Landon Pierce
5. 27 Hailey Bland
Bluenose Pools Bandolero – 20 laps
1.13 Avery DeCoste
2. 19 Landon Pierce
3. 5 Ethan Hicken
4. 85 Bella Pashkoski
5. 27 Hailey Bland
Heat 1: 19 Landon Pierce
Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps
1. 71 Chase MacKay
2. 18 Josh Langille
3. 24 Ayden Christensen
4. 9 Campbell Delaney
5. 20 Devin Wadden
Heat 1: 29 Jared Slaunwhite
Heat 2: 81 Nate Singer
Heat 3: 71 Chase MacKay
TOURSEC Mini-Stocks – 25 laps
1. 68Mitchell Hopkins
2. 14 Darren Hodder
3. 84 Ross Moore
4. 33 Tyler Hallahan
5. 13 Chris McMullin
Heat 1: 20 Dave Jollimore
Heat 2: 17 Kenny Hopper
Heat 3: 68 Mitchell Hopkins
Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – 40 laps
1. 94 Deven Smith
2. 44 Russell Smith Sr.
3. 66 Jeff Breen
4. 25 Andrew Lively
5. 14 Alex Johnson
Heat 1: 01 Joey Livingstone
Heat 2: 66 Jeffery Breen
Heat 3: 51 Dylan Dowe
