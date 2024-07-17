Exciting action sees variety of winners on The Laker News night

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is the results from all divisions that were racing on July 12 during The Laker News Race night as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.

All results are unofficial.

Friends of the track and The Laker News, The Tire Man, were also at Scotia Speedworld on Friday night for the race action.

The weekly series is now off for two weeks for the mid-summer break and Monster Trucks.

Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandoleros – 15 laps

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 29 Brandon McGrath

3. 12 Shelby Chisholm

4. 15 Adlee Lively

5. 38 Jake Campbell

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps

Make up feature from July 5th

1.13 Avery DeCoste

2. 5 Ethan Hicken

3. 85 Bella Pashkoski

4. 19 Landon Pierce

5. 27 Hailey Bland

Avery Decoste was a double winner on Laker News night. (Submitted photo)

Bluenose Pools Bandolero – 20 laps

1.13 Avery DeCoste

2. 19 Landon Pierce

3. 5 Ethan Hicken

4. 85 Bella Pashkoski

5. 27 Hailey Bland

Heat 1: 19 Landon Pierce

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 71 Chase MacKay

2. 18 Josh Langille

3. 24 Ayden Christensen

4. 9 Campbell Delaney

5. 20 Devin Wadden

Heat 1: 29 Jared Slaunwhite

Heat 2: 81 Nate Singer

Heat 3: 71 Chase MacKay

Dan MacKay earned the Legends feature win. (Submitted photo)

TOURSEC Mini-Stocks – 25 laps

1. 68Mitchell Hopkins

2. 14 Darren Hodder

3. 84 Ross Moore

4. 33 Tyler Hallahan

5. 13 Chris McMullin

Heat 1: 20 Dave Jollimore

Heat 2: 17 Kenny Hopper

Heat 3: 68 Mitchell Hopkins

Deven Smith kept the Smith name in victory lane on Laker News night. (Submitted photo)

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – 40 laps

1. 94 Deven Smith

2. 44 Russell Smith Sr.

3. 66 Jeff Breen

4. 25 Andrew Lively

5. 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 1: 01 Joey Livingstone

Heat 2: 66 Jeffery Breen

Heat 3: 51 Dylan Dowe

