WAVERLEY: Six athletes from Cheema Aquatic Club are excited and ready to soak it all in wearing the Maple Leaf at international competitions over the summer.

Megan Thompson; Jacy Grant; Cam Hall; Ella Cozens; Emmerson Eisener; and Alec MacAulay were treated like superstars during the send-off each getting a roaring chant from the youngsters at summer camp, although MacAulay seemed to be the favoured of them all.

The six were recognized with a send off last week at the club with many cheering youngsters looking to be them one day.

Beginning July 17, Jacy Grant of Wellington; and Fall River’s Cam Hall, Ella Cozens, and Emmerson Eisener will be hitting the water at the Under-23 worlds and ICF Jr (U18) world championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria from July 17-21.

Grant will compete in Women’s canoe ay U23 worlds.

Hall will be competing in ICF Jr worlds in men’s canoe. Justin Boyko, who competes out of Calgary, was at the send off as well and soaking it all in.

Cozens and Eisener will take the water in Jr worlds in women’s canoe.

MacAulay and Eisener will take part at Olympic Hopes in September.

The six Cheema athletes representing Team Canada and Coach Csom (middle) (Healey photo)

This will be Grant’s second time at U23 worlds.

“I’m thrilled to be able to go to U23 worlds,” she said. “I’m very excited about going.”

She was asked what advice she is able to give to the others from the club going to be part of Canoe Kayak Canada’s team.

“I told them to just enjoy it and take pride in representing your country, and getting the experience,” said Grant. “Just enjoy it.”

She said to have this many—six—going to wear the Canadian colours for a small club like Cheema is a big deal.

“This is huge for Cheema,” said Grant. “I’ve never seen as athletes to go to Jr and U23 worlds.

“I think it really reflects how well the programming is going here, what everyone here does. It’s really nice to see it on this level.”

(Healey photo)

“I’m excited to have this opportunity,” said Thompson.

“I can’t believe that I’m going, but I’m looking forward to it, added Eisener.

Eisener will be racing C2, 500-metre for U18, C1, 500 and 200 at Olympic Hopes, while Thompson is set tor ace C1 500 and 200 in u17 at Olympic Hopes.

They were stoked at the turnout for their sendoff.

“I can’t believe it, there’s so many kids,” said Eisener.

“I feel really supported by them all,” added Thompson.

The two said they were those young kids just a few years ago looking up to the likes of Sloan MacKenzie and Jacy Grant and wanting to be them one day.

“I remember looking up to others, so it feels pretty good to be the one that those young girls and boys are looking up to,” said Thompson.

“I’m really happy I can be that athlete for those kids,” said Eisener.

Hall said he’s very excited to represent the country.

“It’s going to be an awesome time,” he said.

Cozens agreed. She will race in the C2, 500-metre and the mixed relay.

“I’m excited for the experience,” she said.

Both thought the huge crowd was great.

“It’s awesome to see the future of Cheema here, and hopefully all of us can inspire them,” said Hall, who will race in the C2, 500-metre; C2, 1000-metre and the C4, 500-metre.

The two said they have been given some advice.

“I’ve been told it’s going to be hot,” he said. “We’re there for the experience and to soak it in, but we’re going to r ace as hard as we can and that’s the best we can do.”

Ice cream is served. (Healey photo)

Putting some extra ice cream in the bowl. (Healey photo)

MacAulay said it’s been a lifelong dream to don the Canadian singlet.

“I’m super excited to do this,” he said.

Boyko said it’s a bigger stage then he’s ever been on.

“I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” he said.

Both have been told to just do their best.

“I’ve been told just to enjoy the experience and take it all in,” said Boyko.

Hall said it was comforting to his Cheema family here.

The crowd of support gave a bit of a shock to Boyko.

“This is a bigger group then what I’m use to,” he said. “It’s really cool to see this many paddlers around in one place supporting us.”

Canada will be proudly represented by 35 emerging paddlers at the ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Canoe Sprint Olympic Hopes Regatta will take place September 19-22 in Szeged, Hungary featuring 24 of Canada’s top U16 and U17 paddlers in the iconic event that showcases the next generation of Olympic talent.

“We are very proud of all the athletes who lined up for a chance to race for Canada and look forward to seeing how our teams will stack up with the best in the World this summer,” said Ian Mortimer, CKC Chief Technical Officer.

Visit Canoe Kayak Canada’s website to get more information and make sure to follow @PlanetCanoe and @CanoeKayakCAN for more live updates.