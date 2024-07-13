Fall River’s Bell commits to Acadia Axemen hockey program

FALL RIVER: Kian Bell is going to be getting some home cooking the next four hockey seasons after committing to join the Acadia Axemen hockey program in Wolfville.

The Axemen’s men hockey program announced his addition to the team’s Atlantic University Sport roster for the upcoming season on its social media and website on July 10.

Bell, from Fall River, sits at five-foot-10 and heads to the Axemen after successful season with the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

Over two seasons he finished with 91 goals and 105 assists for 196 points in 92 games.

With Battlefords he was part of their 2022-23 team that made a run to the Centennial Cup national championship game, which they lost to Brooks.

In the national tournament he had seven points in six games.

“Kian has put up some very impressive numbers the last couple of seasons. We felt it was very important to increase our offensive options in our lineup moving forward and his assets are certainly a fit,” said Acadia head coach Darren Burns.

“We like the fact he has a passion for the game and that he’s had a keen interest in joining our program.

“We feel his energy and passion for the game will help his adjustment in the AUS.”

Prior to his time in the SJHL, he played for the Dartmouth Major Midgets and Steel Subaru U18 programs before playing for the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL.

In 66 games in the NSMMHL he finished with 50 goals and 91 points.

“It’s an honour to be able to attend Acadia and play for the Axemen,” said Bell.

“I love the town of Wolfville, and I think it is the perfect place for me to develop as a hockey player, as well as a student.”

Acadia starts on the road this fall with their AUS season opening at UPEI on October 4. Their home opener is October 12 against Dalhousie, which begins a five-game homestand for the Axemen.

