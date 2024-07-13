From the Cruiser – July 11, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 142 calls for service.

Here is a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer for East Hants RCMP, Const. Preston Burns.

VEHICLE THEFT

East Hants RCMP were advised of a theft of a motor vehicle from the 2100 block of Hwy 2 in Milford on July 8.

The 2016 grey Chevrolet Malibu has black rims on the passenger side of the vehicle and aluminum rims on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The investigation continues.

RCMP would like the public’s assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Dartmouth man wanted on outstanding charges

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Robert Cromwell, 29, of Dartmouth.

Robert Cromwell was charged in July of 2023 for a theft of vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and several breaches of conditions.

Anyone who sees Robert Cromwell is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

