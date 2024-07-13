N.S. Weekly Traffic Advisories

HALIFAX/FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Here is a look at the weekly traffic advisories across the province as provided by the Department of Public Works.

NOTE: The projects listed below are planned road and bridge work.

For information on roads affected by flooding in Hants, Kings, Annapolis and Digby counties and other up-to-date provincial traffic notices, follow @511ns on X (formerly Twitter) at https://twitter.com/511ns , call 511 or visit: https://511.novascotia.ca/

CONTINUING WORK

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Dunmore Road, Dunmore



Dunmore Road is closed from Marsh Cross Road to Blacksmith Valley Road until Monday, September 30, to replace Dunmore Brook Bridge.

A detour is in place.

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Highway 104

Highway 104 from the Exit 38 eastbound off-ramp to 300 metres west of the Trunk 4 underpass is reduced to one lane for paving until Wednesday, July 31.

Work takes place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Traffic control is on-site.

CAPE BRETON REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Barrachois Harbour Bridge, Barrachois Harbour

The Barrachois Harbour Bridge, on Route 223 near Long Island Road, is reduced to one lane for bridge work until Thursday, August 8. The maximum width for loads in the open lane is three metres.

Traffic signals are in place. The lane is closed 24 hours a day.



CAPE BRETON REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Kenwood Drive, Sydney River

Kenwood Drive from Oceanview Drive to Kings Road will be closed for construction of a roundabout until Saturday, August 24.

A detour is in place.

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Donaldson Bridge, French River

Donaldson Bridge on Lake Road, about three kilometres west of Tatamagouche, is closed until further notice.

The detours are Trout Brook Road and Cooper Road.

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Old Truro Road, Tatamagouche

Old Truro Road from the Kennedy Hill intersection to Cross Road in North River is closed until further notice because of a large culvert failure.

A detour is in place.

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Slade Road, Tatamagouche

Slade Road is closed between Lake Road and West Tatamagouche Road until further notice because of a bridge closure.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY: Route 366

A section of Route 366 is closed because of a culvert failure. Only local traffic is allowed from East Amherst to Port Howe. A detour is available via Trunk 6.

The culvert is expected to be replaced this summer.

GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: Trunk 16, Lincolnville



Trunk 16, from 0.2 kilometres north of Old Monastery Road to 1.4 kilometres north of the Lincolnville loop, will have alternating lane closures for paving and shouldering until Wednesday, July 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Highway 102,Bedford / Lower SackvilleHighway 102 near Exit 4C has regular lane closures and construction in both directions until Saturday, August 31, for construction of the Highway 107-Highway 102 interchange.



Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes. Traffic control is on-site. Both lanes will be open in the evening and overnight.

Motorists should expect delays and should use alternative routes when possible.



HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Highway 111 (Windsor Street Exchange), Halifax

Construction on the structure over Mackintosh Street will continue until further notice.

Traffic control is on-site.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Cameron Road, Orangedale

Cameron Road from Orangedale Road westerly to Southwest Ashfield Road will have alternating lane closures for gravelling, ditching and culvert repairs until Wednesday, July 17.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Highway 105, Glendale to River Denys

The section of Highway 105 from Exit 2 to Exit 3 is reduced to one lane for paving until Saturday, August 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place on weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Highway 105, Maple Brook



Highway 105 from one kilometre east of Maple Brook Road easterly for seven kilometres is reduced to one lane for paving until Thursday, August 1.



Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.



PICTOU COUNTY: Millsville Road, Millsville

Millsville Road between civic numbers 1300 and 1684 (near Old Bell Lane) is closed for culvert replacement until Friday, July 19.



The detour is via Elmfield Road, Route 256 and Durham Road, and signs are in place. Traffic control is on-site.

PICTOU COUNTY: Route 348, Sunnybrae



Route 348 from the Pictou–Guysborough county line northerly for seven kilometres is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, August 30.



Work takes place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic control is on-site.

RICHMOND COUNTY: Port Royal Bridge, Isle Madame

The Port Royal Bridge on Port Royal Road is closed until further notice. A detour is in place on MacEachern Road.

RICHMOND COUNTY: St. Peters Fourchu Road, Saint Esprit

St. Peters Fourchu Road will have alternating lane closures for repaving until Monday, September 30.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place from sunrise to sunset. Weekend work isexpected.

SHELBURNE COUNTY: Highway 103, Jordan FallsHighway 103 from Exit 24 easterly for about 7.9 kilometres will have alternating lane closures for paving until Thursday, August 1.



Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset. Traffic control is on-site.-