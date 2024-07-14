BEAVER BANK: A spokeswoman with the province said the government understood how concerning the septic cleaning service disruption was to Nova Scotians in the HRM area.

While it was a question that was on our list to ask Premier Tim Houston during his visit to Beaver Bank and Fall River, and our invited interview at Brown Hall, the premier’s office got a spokesperson from the Department of Environment and Climate Control to answer regarding the septic issue and why the province doesn’t have a responsibility in it.

This helped as the spokesperson was able to provide further information in answering our question.

Elizabeth A. MacDonald said that when the province became aware of the septage issue they quickly contacted other facilities to determine who had capacity to help by taking additional septage.

“We gave this list to HRM, Halifax Water and the haulers so that cleaning services could continue,” said MacDonald.

She said ECC then worked with HRM and Halifax Water to provide an additional site in HRM for septic tank cleaners to dispose of septage.

MacDonald said the GFL West Hants Landfill stopped accepting septage waste disposal from some haulers at the end of the day on June 14 and on June 24, Halifax Water opened an approved site for by the Aerotech Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“We also understand that GFL has also resumed some of its service intake for the haulers who were impacted,” she said.

E&S Septic Services, one of the local haulers impacted, confirmed they have not been invited back to GFL (as of July 12) and as a result their services for household septic pumping have not resumed.

MacDonald said the province understands the issue and cares for Nova Scotians.

“The province knows how concerning the septic cleaning service disruption was for people who have septic tank,” said MacDonald.

“This government also cares about Nova Scotians – and that is why, even though we do not regulate home maintenance and upkeep, we worked with HRM and Halifax Water to quickly to fix this issue for the people who rely on septic cleaning services.”

She said roles with on-site septic systems are:

–Environment and Climate Change’s regulatory role is to make sure septic systems do not impact our environment.

“We set the rules for their installation, again to protect our environment,” said MacDonald. “We also regulate where septic waste can be dumped so that there are no impacts to our environment or to human health.

“We do this by issuing certificates of qualifications to septic tank cleaners and issue operating approvals for septage treatment and disposal facilities. “

–home- and property owners are responsible for cleaning and maintaining their homes and properties – whether that is their furnace, well, hot water tank, gutters, septic system and so on.

— municipalities are responsible for planning many of the services that are needed to accommodate growth, including places for waste to go whether that is septic waste, products that are recycled or our garbage.

“Municipalities and the private sector would be the ones to create and operate more septage disposal sites if they feel there is increased market demand,” she said.