Windsor Junction’s Christensen dominates en route to Legends feature win at IWK 250 weekend

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Ayden Christensen put a stranglehold on the competition Friday night in the Cross Road Cycle Maritime League of Legends tour feature to kick off IWK 250 Super Weekend in Antigonish.

With 39 drivers attempting to qualify for 28 spots, Christensen wheeled the no. 24 hot rod from Windsor Junction to the point when the green flag flew.

He never looked back after the green flew from flagman Steve Austin as he picked up the Superior Foundations Legend challenge 50-lap feature before a full house at Riverside International Speedway in James River.

The Legends, followed by the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 Sportsman feature, kicked off the weekend of main evening racing at the IWK 250. The 250 and HOT ROD Classics were set tor ace on Saturday night.

Christensen led all 50 laps and had to withstand several restarts and held off teammate Nathan Blackburn in the 44 for the victory.

It was Summerside’s Tanton Wooldridge who came home third in the no. 0 Legend machine.

Other local drivers were among the top 10 as well.

Waverley’s Craig MacDonald finished fourth in the no. 98 out of the Craig MacDonald Racing stable; Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble who was scheduled to race the IWK 250 on Saturday, was fifth in the no. 03 Noble Racing hot rod; honorary Enfield resident Josh Langille was sixth; and Dawson Noble was seventh.