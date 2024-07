LANTZ: A 24-year-old Lantz man has been charged with mischief, East Hants RCMP say.

Const. Andrew Ouellette said the man has been charged with several counts of causing damage to properties.

The man is accused of putting graffiti on various properties and buildings in the Lantz area.

He cannot be named until charges are brought forth in court.

The man is scheduled to appear in court later this summer, Const. Ouellette said.