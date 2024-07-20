N.S. announces Disaster Financial Assistance for July 2024 flash flood damage

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can now apply for disaster financial assistance for uninsurable losses related to flash flooding in the Annapolis Valley and surrounding areas last week.



“This has been another devastating storm and an incredibly difficult time for Nova Scotians,” said John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office.

“These were powerful thunderstorms that caused flash flooding and severe damage. We want to help people get the support they need to make repairs.”

The province’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program is designed to help Nova Scotians, municipalities, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations get back on their feet after a major storm or natural disaster.The program covers uninsurable losses for eligible households, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.Applications are available at:– online: https://beta.novascotia.ca/disaster-financial-assistance-july-2024-flash-flooding – Access Nova Scotia centres– MLA offices.

Nova Scotians are asked to continue to assess damage, keep all receipts, take pictures and videos, and work with their insurance companies.



The deadline for applications is October 31.



Quick Facts:

– disaster financial assistance does not replace private insurance; only uninsurable damage is eligible

– people who are not sure if their insurance covers the damage should contact their insurance company or broker, or the Insurance Bureau of Canada at 1-844-227-5422

– applications are assessed for eligibility and losses must be verified by an adjuster