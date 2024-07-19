Enfield man stopped for speeding, charged with impaired driving

LANTZ: A 22-year-old Enfield man’s day went from bad to worse after he was stopped for speeding on Hwy 2 in Lantz on July 12.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said police stopped a man after observing him speeding on the residential road in the community.

“Our officer noted signs and symptoms of impaired driving when he spoke with him at the window of the car,” said Const. Burns.

He said the man failed the roadside screening device and was arrested before being transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

As a result, Jeremy Toms, 22, of Enfield, has been charged with impaired driving related offences.

Toms will appear in court at a later date.