LOWER SACKVILLE: A Dartmouth man has been charged following flight police that began in Ellershouse on April 14.

RCMP said that at approximately 11:40 p.m., West Hants RCMP observed a Nissan Maxima travelling East, at 160 km/h, on Hwy. 101 in Ellershouse.

“A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed after stopping momentarily,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

“In the interest of public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

RCMP officers contacted their fellow officers in Lower Sackville who quickly located the Nissan.

It was no longer travelling at a high rate of speed, on Hwy. 101 as it was making its way towards Dartmouth.

“When officers attempted a second traffic stop, the vehicle fled a second time,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“However, officers had already deployed a spike belt ahead, on Dartmouth Rd, which was successful.

“A foot pursuit then followed.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

A short distance later, with assistance from members of the Halifax Regional Police, a Dartmouth man was safely arrested and found in possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine and $2,000 cash.

Dion Edward Thomas, 26, has been charged with:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Resist a Peace Officer

Thomas was held in custody and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 15. He was remanded into custody.

File # 24-49250, 2024-491170