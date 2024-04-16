EAST HANTS: The Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia (AMANS) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Campbell as its new Executive Director.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the sports management and hospitality sectors, Campbell brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a diploma in Sport Administration Management, Campbell has a strong educational background and a proven track record of success in not-for-profit management.

Campbell’s commitment to excellence and passion for community impact position him well for success in the role of Executive Director at AMANS. His proven track record on building capacity in member-based associations will support the implementation of the AMANS’ new strategy.

“We are honoured to have David join the team at AMANS and we look forward to working closely with him to advance municipal administration in Nova Scotia,” said Kim Ramsay, President of AMANS.

“David’s skills and experiences will contribute to the Association’s strategic goals and foster positive change within our communities.”

In Campbell’s most recent role as Executive Director of United DFC Soccer Club, he navigated the organizational challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through strategic restructuring and a steadfast commitment to community engagement, Campbell successfully steered the club towards growth, surpassing pre-pandemic registration numbers and solidifying its standing within the community.

Campbell had also served as the Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Golf Association for fifteen years.

During this time, he managed relationships with over 60 member golf facilities and implemented innovative programs aimed at increasing participation across the province.

He also oversaw the successful hosting of numerous provincial, national, and international championships, further enhancing Nova Scotia’s reputation as a premier destination for golfing events.

“I am humbled and honored by this amazing opportunity to work with our staff, board, and membership across Nova Scotia,” said Campbell.

“The talented people who work tirelessly within our municipalities across Nova Scotia play an incredible role in shaping the communities in which we live.

“I’m very excited to start my journey in early May as AMANS’ new Executive Director and continue to support and build the capacity of those serving in Nova Scotia’s municipalities.”

Campbell will join AMANS on May 6.