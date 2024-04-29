TIMBERLEA: A Bedford man’s need for speed was cut short on Sunday night just before midnight.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said an officer with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment was conducting traffic enforcement on Hwy 103 in Timberlea at approximately 11:30 p.m.

“A BMW i8 was observed on radar travelling at 248 km/h in a 110 km/h zone,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“A traffic stop was completed on the vehicle.”

The driver, a 21-year-old Bedford man, was charged with Stunting and his vehicle was towed.

Stunting in Nova Scotia carries a fine of $2,422.50 for first time offenders, six licence demerit points and an immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension.

The RCMP is committed to reducing serious injuries and fatal collisions by prevention, education, and enforcement.

Remember, speeding and aggressive driving increases the risks of collision. Slow down and don’t be distracted.

File # 24-56067