Wagner, Foston, Timberwolves win away from first-ever MHL Cup

MIRAMICHI, N.B.: A pair of hockey players from Beaver Bank are a win away from hoisting the Metalfab MHL CUP as Maritime Hockey League (MHL) champions.

Cole Foston and Mitch Wagner, both of Beaver Bank, are playing key roles in the Miramichi Timberwolves run towards the Metalfab MHL CUP.

Game five in the best-of-seven championship final between the Timberwolves and Summerside Western Capitals goes Tuesday night in Summerside.

The Timberwolves lead the series 3-1, but all four games have been close.

A win would give the club its first-ever championship.

In game four, Miramichi had a three goal lead before Summerside roared back to tie it before Justin David notched the late game winner for the Timberwolves with 3:06 left for the 4-3 victory.

Wagner had one of the Timberwolves goals in the game.

Overall, Wagner has four goals and nine points in 13 games played, with one of the tallies being a game winner. He also has six penalty minutes.

Foston has recorded five goals and four assists in 13 games played, including a three helper game three, which Miramichi won 4-3 over Summerside.

He has compiled 17 penalty minutes.

Foston has recorded five of his points (one goal and four assists) in the championship against the Caps.

The winner of the Metalfab MHL Cup will represent the league at the Centennial Cup in Oakville, Ont.