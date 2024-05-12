Konigshofer throws to bronze at AAC Outdoor track championships

MEMPHIS, TENN.: For Julia Konigshofer, being a rookie and attending her first American Athletic Conference (AAC) Outdoor track and field championship proved no big deal.

The Waverley javelin athlete showed she has what it takes to compete with the best in the sport at the NCAA Division 1 level on May 10.

The AAC Championships took place May 10-12.

It was held at Park West Athletic Complex in San Antonio, Texas.

Konigshofer earned bronze in her first all conference championship.

She threw a big personal record of 46.64 metres to finish third on the podium.

The result sees Konigshofer, a Lockview High alum, improve to 31st best in the country (U.S.).

The championships was broadcast live on ESPN+.