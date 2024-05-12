SHUBENACADIE: A 28-year-old Lake Echo woman has been charged with impaired driving following a collision in Shubenacadie.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said that officers responded to a single-vehicle collision May 5 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Hwy 102 near Shubenacadie.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the occupant of an SUV, and based on observations, formed the grounds to arrest them for impaired driving,” he said.

Const. Burns said there were no injuries reported.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the Enfield RCMP detachment where they provided samples of their breath.

He said as a result, Laura Horne, 28, of Lake Echo was charged with impaired driving.

She is to appear in court at a later date.