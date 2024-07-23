MacPhees Corner man charged with impaired driving after 911 report

LANTZ: A 48-year-old MacPhees Corner man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences following a callers report on July 12.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said a concerned motorist called 911 to report a possible impaired driver on Highway 102 heading from Lantz towards Shubenacadie.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle was reportedly hitting the shoulder of the road and swerving across the center lane,” said Const. Burns.

“Patrols were made, and the vehicle and driver were located at a residence in MacPhees Corner.”

Const. Burns said the man was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and provide samples of his breath.

As a result, Christopher MacFeely, 48, of MacPhees Corner has been charged with impaired driving related charges.

He will appear in court in September.