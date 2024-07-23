TRURO/BIBLE HILL: Critical infrastructure and emergency management projects in Truro and Bible Hill will help sustain the communities, support residents and create the conditions for future growth.



“Our region and communities are growing, and we are excited to come to the table to help support that growth in the Town of Truro and the Village of Bible Hill,” said Dave Ritcey, MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River.

“We also understand the critical importance of emergency preparedness, and I am pleased to be partnering in a project that will help us better respond in an emergency.”

Ritcey made the announcement on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Truro, a high-priority repair to the Lepper Brook dam and reservoir, including the spillway chute structure, is underway.

This project will help prevent dam failure, maintain water service without interruption to 4,500 households and allow for future growth.

The total cost is $1.39 million, shared between the Town of Truro and the Province.



The Village of Bible Hill is getting a new, bigger diesel generator to replace the one currently used for emergency backup power.

The new generator will service two critical locations – the H. Douglas Boyce Village Hall and the village office. This will allow the hall to continue to be used as a comfort centre during emergencies and the office to serve as a resource to the regional emergency management office.

The total cost of this project is $249,761 and is cost-shared between the village and Province.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Work on the projects began this spring.

The provincial funding is through the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia – a historic provincial investment in municipal infrastructure.



Quotes:

“I want to express our sincere appreciation to the provincial government for their partnership and commitment to our community.

This investment in Truro is a testament to their belief in our potential and dedication to ensuring our growth and prosperity.”

— Bill Mills, Mayor, Town of Truro

ADVERTISEMENT:

“As our province’s population grows, so does the demand for essential services.

Today’s funding announcement will enhance the operational readiness of our community hall and municipal office and bolster the safety and resilience of Bible Hill.

The Village of Bible Hill is grateful to be receiving this provincial funding through the Municipal Capital Growth Program.”

— Kevin Kennedy, Chair, Bible Hill Village Commission