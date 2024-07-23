TRURO: The provincial Economic Development Minister said choosing local just became easier with the launch of the government’s new buy local program, Nova Scotia Loyal.



Nova Scotia Loyal is an economic development program that will share the stories of the growers, harvesters, crafters and manufacturers behind local products and create a steady, loyal demand so that local businesses can grow and thrive here at home.



The program launched July 23, and includes two new consumer loyalty retail partnerships, an enhanced government procurement policy, branding to showcase local products and incentives for Nova Scotians to buy local.



“This isn’t your typical buy local program – it’s about having a variety of ways to help Nova Scotians buy and support local, while also ensuring we as a government do our part to spend more here at home,” said Susan Corkum-Greek.

“When you see the Nova Scotia Loyal brand, you can be confident that you are contributing directly to a Nova Scotian business and ultimately, helping our local producers grow and succeed.”

Sobeys Inc. and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will both launch Nova Scotia Loyal promotions as part of their consumer loyalty programs this year.

The partnership with Sobeys includes in-store displays promoting local products and a Nova Scotia Loyal Week once a month, when consumers can earn Scene+ points on local products from Sobeys, Foodland and participating Co-op stores.

The first Nova Scotia Loyal Week begins Thursday, July 25.



The partnership with NSLC will also include store displays and offer bonus Air Miles rewards to customers buying eligible local beverage alcohol products during specified promotional periods, beginning September 30.



Nova Scotia Loyal branding will also be available to any retailer to showcase local products in their stores and for producers to display on their product packaging.

A new government procurement policy will support local businesses in all sectors competing for government contracts.

If a Nova Scotian business is within 10 per cent of the leading bid and the other bidder is not a Nova Scotian business, the local company will be awarded the contract. This will be within Canadian Free Trade Agreement limits.



“Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of this province. They are a vital part of communities, and Nova Scotians want us to support them in return,” said Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc.

“We already do a great deal of spending with local businesses, but our new procurement policy will help us do more as part of our larger commitment under Nova Scotia Loyal.”

Other elements of the Nova Scotia Loyal program include:– Nova Scotia Loyal branding available to any retailer to showcase local products in their stores and for producers to display on their product packaging– incentives for consumers to purchase directly from producers, such as the student voucher program for farmers’ markets announced in June– ongoing support, with the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, for the Nourishing Communities and Share the Harvest programs, which help provide access to healthy, locally produced food to Nova Scotians who need it most– investments in the Cape Breton and Halifax regional food hubs to help producers with storing, marketing, processing orders and distribution to reach more customers.“The Nova Scotia Loyal program is a perfect complement to Sobeys’ Local Development Program, where we invest in developing and supporting local producers and supplier partners on their journey to launch their products and build awareness for their offering.

Our Sobeys and Foodland and participating Co-op customers in Nova Scotia are already eager to see local products on the shelves, and this new in-store branding will be another signal to them that choosing to buy and support local is a way to continue to foster community and drive economic growth.”

— Jana Sobey, Senior Vice-President of Fresh Merchandising, Sobeys Inc.

“Our shoppers continue to tell us that local is important to them, and we want to make it easier for them to find the products they love.

Partnering with Nova Scotia Loyal enhances the work that we do to support local producers and promote their products in our stores.”

— John Francis, Vice-President, Insights & Customer Engagement, Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation



“At The Halifax Honey Co., we’re thrilled to see our government taking bold steps to support local businesses.

This will have a lasting impact on our community, driving economic growth and fostering a deeper connection among Nova Scotians. By choosing to buy local, we can all contribute to a stronger, more vibrant province. We’re proud to call Nova Scotia home.”

— Jake Mahoney, owner, Halifax Honey Co.

– the budget for Nova Scotia Loyal for 2024-25 is $6 million

– a student voucher program announced last month provided $10 Nova Scotia Loyal vouchers to more than 135,000 students to be redeemed toward local products at participating Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia member markets

– an additional $1.2 million is being invested in the Cape Breton and Halifax food hubs through the Community Economic Development Fund

– implementing and supporting the Nova Scotia Loyal program is in the mandate of the ministers of Economic Development; Agriculture; Finance and Treasury Board; Fisheries and Aquaculture; and Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage



Additional Resources:

Nova Scotia Loyal: https://nsloyal.ca/