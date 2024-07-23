ENFIELD: Four community organizations and one business are receiving a total of $111,000 in provincial support to upgrade existing facilities, recreational spaces, and trails.

The funding grants were announced under bright sunny skies at the big baseball field at the George P. Horne Memorial fields by the Enfield Legion by Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald.

He was joined by representatives form the Enfield Rugby Club and Corridor Minor Baseball for the announcement on July 22.

The Enfield Rugby Football Club Association, a community-oriented group that provides opportunities through the sport of rugby, received funding to construct a new purpose-built clubhouse.

PHOTO

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald makes the funding announcement. (Healey photo)

MacDonald said the investment by the province goes beyond the financial support as it reflects a commitment to help strengthen community well-being.

“Creating safe and accessible areas for physical activity, active living and connecting with nature is a top priority for communities,” said MacDonald.

The Shaw Group Limited, located in Lantz, is one of Eastern Canada’s leading manufacturers and community developers.

Shaw received funding for accessibility improvements, including installing automatic door openers and visual fire alarms to the administrative building.



Other organizations are also receiving provincial grants for upgrades:

– Enfield, Elmsdale & District Lions Club – construct a new pickleball complex

– Corridor Minor Baseball Association – purchase a tractor and shed

– Nine Mile River Trails Association – trail expansion.

These community grants are part of a series of announcements taking place across the province.

Jackie Dobbin and incoming Corridor Minor Baseball president Greg Kuhn listen as Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald makes the funding announcement in Enfield on July 22. (Healey photo)

Greg Kuhn, incoming president with Corridor Minor Baseball, said the money will help the association greatly.

“With the grant money the association is receiving from the Province, along with funds from the Municipality of East Hants, we will be able to construct a garage that will house all of CMBA’s equipment, such as our ride-on mower, push mowers and all other lawn maintenance tools along with all of our baseball gear and more,” said Kuhn.

“This new garage is going to be a game changer (pun intended) for our ball club.

“Having everything under one roof will be terrific for so many reasons.”



Quick Facts:

– grant recipients and funding amounts:

– Enfield Rugby Football Club Association – $60,000

– Shaw Group Limited – over $16,000

– Enfield, Elmsdale & District Lions Club – $15,000

– Corridor Minor Baseball Association – $10,000

– Nine Mile River Trails Association – $10,000



– the province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure