CHERRY BROOK: Addressing the housing challenges faced by African Nova Scotians (ANS), the Nova Scotian African Black Community Housing Council (NSBCHC) unveiled an innovative Housing Strategy on May 15.

Recent data reveals an alarming increase in ANS renter households, sparking the need for swift action, NSBCHC leader Sunday Miller says.

Developed from June 2022 to March 2024, this strategy is the result of collaborative efforts with 165 African Nova Scotians and allies through 18 community-based engagement workshops across the province.

The African Nova Scotian Housing Strategy offers practical solutions and crucial tactics to combat housing stock challenges, with a focus on community-driven initiatives.

This blueprint is a significant step in alleviating the housing crisis disproportionately affecting the African Nova Scotian community.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Big Moves and Broad Actions for Change

The ANS Housing Strategy’s core directions include four big moves. These are bold ideas for concrete solutions to address housing needs for ANS communities.

The strategy includes actions that support each of these big moves.

The Strategy also includes nine change areas across people, housing, and community levels. Each change area includes a goal, success criteria, and a list of associated actions.



Four major initiatives form the core of the ANS Housing Strategy:

1) Establishing an ANS Community Bank and Incubator,

2) Developing an ANS Community Land Trust strategy,

3) Developing an ANS Housing Development Toolkit,

4) Creating an ANS Housing Hub.

For further insights into this pioneering strategy and its implications, please visit www.blackhousingns.com.