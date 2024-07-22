Active Transportation pathways in Elmsdale officially unveiled

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants has recently expanded its network of active pathways designed to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to access local businesses, services and municipal buildings.

In a significant step towards improving connections and supporting eco-friendly transportation, the new construction includes 120 meters of concrete sidewalk along Highway 2 and 830 meters of paved trail focused on Highway 214.

This was a multi-year project, made possible through the collaborative efforts of multiple levels of government as part of the Climate Change Mitigation, a sub stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

The new network aims to create safer, more accessible and environmentally friendly transportation infrastructure for residents and visitors.

The ribbon is cut by MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston to officially open the pathway on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale. MLA John A. MacDonald and MP Kody Blois are also pictured. (Submitted photo)

Warden Eleanor Roulston said the municipality is pleased to have the support of both the provincial and federal governments as they continue to develop their active transportation network.

“It not only provides connectivity, but also a safe environment to enhance opportunities to promote physical activity while enjoying the great outdoors,” said Roulston.

The total project budget of $2,491,392 was supported through the following funding sources:

Government Canada: $683,668

Province of Nova Scotia: $569,666

Municipality of East Hants: $1,238,058

Kody Blois, MP for Kings-Hants, commented on the trails opening.

“I’m so pleased to see the completion of the Highway 214 Active Transportation Pathway and to take part in the official opening of this important community project, made possible by a Government of Canada partnership with the Province of Nova Scotia and the Municipality of East Hants,” said Blois.

“I look forward to pedestrians and cyclists enjoying this new pathway as we continue to expand Active Transportation infrastructure in East Hants and communities across Kings-Hants.”

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald was equally as pleased to be able to support this addition.

“These trails help to connect our communities and ensure a safe place for all residents to be active,” he said.

The new pathways make it safer to move from the entrance ramp to Highway 102 and connects the current sidewalks to the new developments in our community.

A cyclist uses the shared pathway in Elmsdale after it was officially opened. (Submitted photo)

The new pathways feature wide paved surfaces which can be shared by different types of transportation.

Special markings called ‘tactile walking surface indicators’ (TWSI) have been installed at defined crossing locations to help people with visual impairments navigate the area.

New ‘shared pathway’ signage has also been implemented to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The municipality said it invites everyone to embrace these new transportation routes and join them in their commitment to building infrastructure that meets the needs of the growing communities of East Hants.