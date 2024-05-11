Katie Vincent, Sloan MacKenzie grab more canoe hardware for Canada

SZEGED, HUNGARY: The MacKenzie family might soon run out of room to put all of the medals their daughter wins.

Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction and teammate Katie Vincent raced to a silver medal finish at the ICF Sprint World Cup championship on Saturday morning.

The duo came across the line in Szeged, Hungary in a time of 1:53.12. That put them behind China, who took gold.

(CanoeKayak Canada photo)

The other Canadian boat was fourth.

Sophia Jensen and Julia Lilley Osende came across the line in a time of 1:54.87, 3.38 seconds behind the winning Chinese canoe.

Spain took the bronze position.