U-14 Fury girls finish perfect season with VNS provincial title

FALL RIVER: A perfect cap to the season.

The Fall River Fury Under-14 girls volleyball team put the fininshing touches on a season without any blemishes by picking up the Volleyball Nova Scotia Tier 1 provincial title.

The games were played last month in Halifax.

Bridget Blackmore and Bria Gerber were named to the All Star Team.

Ruby Barbrick earnhed honours as Most Valuable Player.

The team headed to nationals in Fredericton last weekend.

In Fredericton, the Fury girls came home with silver.

The team wished to thank all the local businesses who supported them to get to nationals.

Thank you sponsors (Submitted photo)