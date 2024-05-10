From the Cruiser – May 8, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 130 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

CONSTRUCTION SCENE CLOSE CALL

Enfield RCMP were advised May 7 that several vehicles had failed to yield to a construction flagger in Elmsdale. There were no collisions or injuries as a result.

A patrol was made, and the construction site was monitored by an officer.

East Hants RCMP is urging the motoring public to exercise patience on the roadways as road work at this time of year is inevitable. Plan your trips accordingly and give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going.

The penalty for Failure to obey a traffic control person carries a fine of $410.00 and the accumulation of four demerit points on your licence.

HEATED DISPUTE BETWEEN COUPLE

On May 7, East Hants RCMP responded to a call for service after it was reported that an elderly couple were involved in a heated dispute inside the restaurant.

On arrival, officers learned that the couple were visiting Canada from England and had stopped at the Subway for a bite to eat when an argument ensued.

One was upset that the other started eating without them and proceeded to throw their footlong at them. The argument continued into the parking lot.

Officers were able to calm them down and both apologized for their behaviour citing that they were tired from their long flight.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: East Stewiacke man sought

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Jamie MacPhail, 28, of East Stewiacke.

Jamie MacPhail was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and Mischief in June of 2020.

Anyone who sees Jamie MacPhail is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

