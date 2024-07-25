Elmsdale, Lantz to receive almost $18 million in wastewater upgrades

ELMSDALE/LANTZ: With new wastewater upgrades, the province is ensuring the fast growing communities of Elmsdale and Lantz will have the infrastructure needed for them to both thrive and grow, the MLA for Hants East said

John A. MacDonald said that the Municipality of East Hants has become a hot spot for new development, and the province needs to make sure its ready to support more homes and businesses.

“Upgrades to wastewater infrastructure may not be something residents see every day, but they are crucial to people’s quality of life and to the future of this region,” said MacDonald on July 23.

MacDonald made the announcement on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

In Elmsdale, projects include upgrading the medical centre’s wastewater lift station and splitting wastewater flows from Enfield and Elmsdale into two separate sections, which will increase overall capacity and reduce the risk of overflow.In Lantz, projects include upgrading the Barney’s Brook wastewater lift station and rerouting collection flows directly to the Lantz wastewater treatment plant, away from an area of ongoing development.The province and the Municipality of East Hants will each invest nearly $8.7 million in the four projects.The projects are part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia – a historic provincial investment in municipal infrastructure.

Quotes:

“East Hants is extremely grateful to receive funds from the Municipal Capital Growth Program to assist with critical infrastructure upgrades.

“This will not only help alleviate bottlenecks in the system, but also increase capacity for much-needed housing and commercial development.”

— Eleanor Roulston, Warden, Municipality of East Hants



Quick Facts:

– funding breakdown for the four projects:

– Lantz wastewater collection upgrade – $4,745,013 from both the Municipal Capital Growth Program and municipality

– Highway 214 sewer upgrade – $2,972,151 each

– Elmsdale Medical Centre lift station upgrade – $495,359 each

– Barney’s Brook lift station upgrade – $456,251 each