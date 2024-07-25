Music N.S. announces next round showcasing acts for N.S. Music Week

WOLFVILLE: Music Nova Scotia is thrilled to share the next round of showcasing acts that will be performing at Nova Scotia Music Week this fall in Wolfville/Mtapan from November 7-10:

Fall River’s DeeDee Austin is among the showcasinga cts that were announced.

Izra Fitch from Joyful Sounds Music Studio and her band Good Dear Good are also on the list.

The list includes:

10 Slip / Alan Syliboy and the Thundermakers / Alana Yorke / aRENYE / BASYL / Beauts / Bologna Colorado / Brooke Waye / Callum Gaudet / Cameron Nickerson / Clever Hopes / Colrain / DeeDee Austin / Freya Milliken / Good Dear Good / idialedyournumber / India Gailey / Jade Bennett / Jennifer King / June Body / Katie Wayne / Kxng Wooz / Leanne Hoffman / Lindsay Misiner / Matty Galaxy / Mayaya / Nicole Ariana / norc / Norma MacDonald / Origami Workshop / Pillow Fite / Postfun / Pretty Archie / Reeny / Rich Aucoin / Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound / Sam Wilson / Skunk Motel / Sly-Fi / Spirit of the Wildfire / The Dusty Halos / The Public Service / Urban Surf Kings / Zamani Folade

Plus more still to come.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Standard Price Delegate Passes and Festival Wristbands are on sale now – grab yours at nsmw.ca/tickets!

Festival wristbands allow access to all showcasing events at NSMW 2024 (subject to capacity).

Festival wristbands do not include access to the awards show, NSMW conference, or other premium access events.

Festival wristbands are available for sale here for $70 + fees until they are sold out.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Delegate passes gain access to all NSMW 2024 showcases (subject to capacity), conference sessions, mixers, and special events hosted by NSMW.

Delegate passes are for sale here for $150 + fees until they are sold out.

Music Nova Scotia is additionally offering a special member discount for NSMW 2024 Delegate Passes – please log into the Member Portal here to access the code for 30% off.

Delegate Passes gain access to all NSMW showcases (subject to capacity), conference sessions, mixers and special events hosted by NSMW.

[BUY TICKETS]

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sign up for our mailing list for first access to festival updates, including future artist announcements and special event information!

Music Nova Scotia would like to extend a huge thank you to NSMW’s Premier Partners for helping make this year’s event possible:

FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, the Province of Nova Scotia, the Town of Wolfville, Acadia University, Labatt, and Support4Culture.