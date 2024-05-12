Halifax man suffers serious injuries in mvc; others sustain minor injuries

BEDFORD: A 24-year-old Halifax suffered life-threatening injuries following a serious single-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 east near exit 1H Bedford.

RCMP said police, EHS, and local fire services were called out at approximately 2:50 a.m. on May 12.

The incident was a vehicle collision on the the ramp of exit 1H on Hwy. 101 east.

“RCMP officers learned that a Toyota Corolla was negotiating the curve on the ramp when it left the roadway and rolled onto exit 4A of Hwy. 102 north,” said RCMP in a release.

Police said a passenger of the vehicle, a 24-year-old Halifax man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver and two additional passengers, a 24-year-old man, 23-year-old man and 22-year-old man all from Halifax, suffered minor injuries and attended hospital.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Both exits were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

File #: 24-62636