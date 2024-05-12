Fury U-18, U-Sports/CCAA All Stars put on show at volleyball fundraiser

FALL RIVER: It was a great night of volleyball on Friday May 10 at Lockview High.

The Fall River U-18 Fury girls volleyball team took on some alumni all stars from the U-Sports and CCAA teams.

The list of players included Maddie Parlee and Cam Giddens to name a couple. They were coached by Dan Davis.

The three set match was won by the all stars, but the U-18 girls gave it one of their best efforts pushing the all stars to their limit.

A block is attempted by two Fury players. (Healey photo)

The game was a fundraiser to help get the U-18 Fury to nationals in Edmonton later this month.

From all accounts everyone had a lot of fun, and a lot of money was raised.

Admission was by donation and there was 50/50 tickets available.

Volleyball N.S. was also on hand to present the Nationals Subsidy cheque to Fury Volleyball for the U-14 girls and U-18 girls. The U-14 girls had their nationals in Fredericton, N.B.

The fundraising game was put on with the support of funding from the Fall River and Area Business Association.

Here are some photos we took at the game, some of our better shots:

Maddie Parlee. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

VNS cheque presentation. (Healey photo)

Serve time. (Healey photo)

No. 6 of the Fury knuckle punches the ball over the net. (Healey photo)

A Fury player goes high into the air to get a hit on the ball. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Cam Giddens serves. (Healey photo)

Maddie Parleee goes to return the ball with a hard slap. (Healey photo)