Hard work pays off for Lockview High students Kerr, Gaudry

FALL RIVER: Two Lockview High students feel honoured to have been nominated and selected from amongst their peers for a prestigious provincial award.

Madeleine Kerr of Fall River and Cate Gaudry of Windsor Junction, both Grade 11 students at Lockview High, were presented with the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal.

Gaudry thought it was cool that she was picked for the award.

“It’s really nice that I can put it on my resume now,” she said with a smile.

She said it also means all her hard work has been noticed.

“It shows all my hard work that I’ve done actually means something,” said Gaudry.

Kerr agreed.

“It’s a really big honour,” said the goalie for the U18AAA Northern Selects. “There are so many amazing people in this school, so it’s just a big honour that I was even considered for it in the first place.”

The Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal is awarded annually to students in Grade 11.

Students are nominated by their school based on academic performance and qualities of leadership and service demonstrated in their school and community.

Open to all grade 11 high school students.

Cate Gaudry shows off her Lieutenant Governor Education Medal. Also pictured is Lt. Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc. (Submitted photo to The Laker News)

Gaudry is on three school sports teams track and field; rugby; and basketball, and she does those outside of school as well. Plus she helps with Unified Sports and has gone to tournaments with them also.

She wasn’t even aware that the medal was something she could win.

“I didn’t even know this was a thing until I got called down (to the office),” said Gaudry. “ I read through what it was all about it’s a really nice award.”

Kerr said the awards means a lot to her.

“I put a lot of work into all of my school activities and my classwork,” she said.

“It just means so much that it was recognized.”

She is a participant with the Dragons field hockey team, the U-18 AAA Selects that just went to women’s nationals for hockey and is a cast member in the school musical Legally Blonde.

Gaudry and Kerr said their friends and family were proud of them for the recognition they received.

“They were really proud of me because I don’t think they knew it was really a thing either,” said Gaudry. “It’s nice to know that my teachers thought highly of me enough to actually put my name in.”

“My friends were all really excited and so were my parents. They are aware of the medal and how much it means, so they were all really happy for me,” said Kerr.

“When I was first nominated, I was really excited because I know my mom had won. When I heard that I also won I was very excited.”

Maria Mihai of Fletchers Lake, who goes to Charles P. Allen High School, was also a recipient of the medal for CPA.