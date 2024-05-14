Weekly Racing Series takes the green on Sunday at Scotia Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: With well over 100 pre-registrations, the anticipation is high for the 37th edition of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.

The Series begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a full card of racing including the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman, Toursec Mini Stocks, Strictly Hydraulics Legends, and Bluenose Pools Bandoleros and Beginners.

There many local racers from East Hants, Musq. Valley, Stewiacke, Beaver Bank and Fall River area putting the final tuneups to their cars as they gear up to take the green flag.

If you cannot make it to Scotia Speedworld this weekend, TimsCorner.tv will have your coverage, and you can get passes for the broadcast.

Event passes are live now – join us either in house or online to kick off the Nova Scotia racing season in style.