SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The cars and stars of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour begin their trek across the Maritimes this weekend at Scotia Speedworld.

The Tour will contest the Kenny U-Pull 150, Round one of 10 on the 2024 schedule.

The Maritime All Star Series AutoWorld Late Model Sportsman will race in the second round of their season, the RJD Automotive 100 as the undercard for the race day.

Post time is 4pm.

Get your advance tickets now on sale now through Eventbrite.