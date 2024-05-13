PHOTOS: Author bookshop and reading an enjoyable weekend for all

MILFORD: It was a great couple of days at the East Hants Writers Federation annual bookshop and reading.

The event took place in the basement at Milford Rec Hall on May 4 and May 5.

People were able to browse, shop, and listen to local authors read passages from their published books.

On May 4 at night there were local poets reading their poetry.

East Hants Author Art Burton was reading to the crowd when The Laker News stopped by.

Authors from other nearby groups were also on hand after being invited to join them.

Here are some photos that we took at the event:

(Healey photo)

Author Art Burton reads. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)