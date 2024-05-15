MILFORD: It was a fun shift at work on May 15 for an East Hants RCMP officer.

Const. Andrew Ouellette, the School Safety Officer for East Hants, found himself making a new friend of sorts.

The officer frequently finds himself peaking in on, and participating, in classes while patrolling the various schools under his jurisdiction.

On May 15, Const. Ouellette stumbled upon Mr. Russell’s Grade 6 class at Riverside Education Centre (REC) in Milford.

The class was outside enjoying the sunny day and playing with the classes baby ducks, which had recently hatched at the school.