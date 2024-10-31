BEAVER BANK: The Beaver Bank Kinsac Lions Club have announced a date for the Parade of Lights.

It will be held Nov. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. at Barrett Lumber going to the Community Centre.

After arrival, Santa and Mrs Claus will light the tree and then going inside for some hot chocolate and time to chat with all the young kids.

The parade going along Beaver Bank Road will mean it will close to regular traffic between 6-7 p.m. except for emergency vehicles.

Get all the details in the video story, including important road information:

Video sponsored by Beaver Bank Kinsac Lions Club

Video shot by Matt Dagley

Organizer Lyle Mailman is ready for the Parade of Lights. (Dagley Media photo)