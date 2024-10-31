New East Hants council sworn in; Roulston voted back as Warden

ELMSDALE: The newly elected Municipality of East Hants council was sworn in officially on Oct. 30 at it’s regular meeting of council.

The council has some familiar faces as well as some new Councillors.

Joining MEH council is Craig Merriam, who is serving his first term while Cecil Dixon, whose last term on Council was from 2016-2020, is back in a council chair.

Council selected Eleanor Roulston to serve as Warden for the four year term and Carl MacPhee was selected as Deputy Warden for the next year.

East Hants council for the new term is as follows:

Eldon Hebb, District 3 – Nine Mile River-Belnan

Craig Merriam, District 6 – North Lantz-Milford

Michael Perry, District 8 – Mount Uniacke-South Rawdon

Keith Rhyno, District 5 – Maitland-Noel Shore

Walter Tingley, District 7 – South Lantz

Cecil Dixon, District 10 – Enfield-Grand Lake

Norval Mitchell, District 2 – Elmsdale

Carl MacPhee, District 4 – Shubenacadie-Indian Brook

Eleanor Roulston, District 11 – Rawdon-Kennetcook

Sandra Garden-Cole, District 1 – Enfield Centre

Elie Moussa, District 9 – South Uniacke