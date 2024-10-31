LANTZ: Local first responders stopped by an elementary school in Lantz to provide some educational awareness of what they do.

Lantz Fire, Milford/Elmsdale fire, along with East Hants RCMP visited Maple Ridge Elementary in Lantz for a “touch a truck” event at the beginning of October.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that students of all grades were able to tour all vehicles and see all the emergency equipment.

“While the fire department gave fire prevention and awareness talks, RCMP school liaison Const. Andrew Oullette spoke to the students about the 911 system,” said Const. Burns.