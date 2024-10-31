Election 2024: N.S. NDP announces proposal to protect renters

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s New Democrats announced Oct. 31 their plan to protect renters from rent hikes and evictions.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said an NDP government will ban the fixed-term leases that allow landlords to hike rents, put in place rent control, so the price of an apartment doesn’t increase when someone new moves in, and slash the annual allowable rent increase by half – from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent – immediately.

“Every door I knock on, everywhere I go, I hear Nova Scotians telling me they’re worried about finding an affordable place to live,” said Chender.

“People want to live here, but the cost of rent is driving them out of the communities they love. Tim Houston has ignored the issue of housing and renters are paying the price. His five per cent rent cap is the highest in the country, well past inflation.

“Renters need action so that they can stop worrying about rent and start building the life they want in the communities they love.”

After three years of the Houston government, the average one-bedroom apartment costs two-thousand dollars and the vacancy rate is at one per cent.

Rent increased by 18 per cent last year in Nova Scotia but wages have not risen at the same pace putting increasing financial pressure on renters.

“These protections we’re announcing today will save renters money.

“They’ll help keep our communities affordable and, most importantly, they will help people plan their futures without the constant fear of losing a home they can actually afford,” said Chender.

“My message to renters is this: we have your back.”

Throughout the campaign, Chender will announce more details of the New Democrat housing plan, which will address supply, affordability, and pathways to homeownership.