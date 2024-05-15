Waverley native appointed Chief Conductor of Iceland Orchestra

WAVERLEY: A native of Waverley who performs overseas has been elevated to a new role by the Iceland Symphony Orchestra (ISO).

In a release on her Facebook page, Barbara Hannigan announced she has been appointed Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra Sinfóníuhljómsveit Íslands.

The ISO announced the appointment of Hannigan as their Chief Conductor and Artistic Director for an initial period of three seasons commencing in August 2026.

Hannigan’s first position as Chief Conductor will see her work with the Icelandic orchestra for a minimum of 6 subscription weeks per season in addition to touring and recording.

As their Artistic Director, she will also contribute significantly to the innovative programming of the orchestra.



“Always curious, courageous and creative, the players of the ISO are dedicated to working at the highest level. Their technical excellence co-exists alongside their wonderful imagination,” said Hannigan.

“In working with the ISO, I have felt the desire and possibility, for the first time, to consider a position as Chief Conductor.

“It is a matter of creative chemistry and collective timing that drives us to embark on this new path, together.”

“Barbara Hannigan is one of a kind, and we can’t wait to work more with such an outstanding artist, perform the innovative programmes she is renowned for and be a part of her unique expression,” said Lára Sóley Jóhannsdóttir, Managing Director ISO.

“The first time she walked on stage to conduct our orchestra, we all felt something exceptional and unique in the air.

“Experiencing the trust between her and the musicians and how they create and go on an adventure together is extremely inspiring. We are grateful and honored to be the first orchestra to appoint Barbara Hannigan as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director.

“We know that she will significantly influence the orchestra, our audiences and the Icelandic cultural life in the years to come.”