Wellington girl recognized for school contributions with Citizenship award

FALL RIVER: A Wellington girl feels honoured to have been selected as an HRM Citizenship Award winner for her school.

Megan Hart, a Grade 9 student at Lockview High, was recently awarded the HRM Citizenship award during a ceremony in Halifax.

Mayor Mike Savage and Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon, who represents District 1 Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley, presented Hart with the award.

“It means a lot to me to know that everything I did was recognized,” said Hart, “and that my teachers thought so much of me.”

HRM honours a grade nine student from each school who exemplifies the qualities of a good citizen. The student exemplifies the qualities of leadership and service in the school and community and maintains a commendable performance in their studies.

Students are selected by their school’s administration as worthy of recognition for this award.

At Lockview High there were six students nominated. Hart was chosen by the school administration as their recipient this year.

“I was really honoured to be chosen out of the six nominated because they were very deserving too,” said Megan in an interview with The Laker News after the school’s year-end band concert on Wednesday night.

Megan Hart (on the left) plays during the LHS Band concert on Wednesday night. (Healey photo)

Megan participates in the following bands:

Nova Scotia Junior Wind Ensemble, Nova Scotia Youth Wind Ensemble, Maritime Youth Wind Ensemble at Acadia University playing their final concert as first clarinet with the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, Lockview Grade 9/10 band, Lockview Senior Band, and Lockview Jazz band.

Phew. That made me tired just writing it all out.

Oh and she volunteers in the community, most recently with Scotian Shores doing a beach cleanup. She has also fundraised for CIBC Run for the Cure.

She thinks she knows why she was nominated for the award, and then chosen.

“I always try my best and try to contribute to the school through band,” said Megan.

Megan Hart at the LHS Band concert on Wednesday night. (Healey photo)

Hart was first to go up on stage to get her award, which she said was scary to her.

“I was first of everyone, but overall it was a great experience,” she said.

When the six students learned they had been nominated, all were called down to the office.

“We all thought that we had done something wrong,” said Megan.

She said they then told them the six had been nominated.

When they had decided on the recipient all six were called down again and told that Megan was the recipient.

“I was shocked,” said Megan. “All my friends are really happy for me.”