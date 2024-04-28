Community for Calum fundraiser set for May 4 in Fall River

FALL RIVER: Organizers are putting the final touches on an event aimed at showing the community support for one of their own.

This Saturday night May 4 at the LWF Hall at 843 Fall River Road in Fall River a Community for Calum fundraiser, complete with music and chance to win some stuff—and wings—will take place.

The event, set to run from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., is a fundraiser for the Patterson-MacDonald family who call Windsor Junction home.

Their son Calum is fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He has recently returned home after a long stay in Toronto following a transplant with his brother, and then a stay at Ronald McDonald House.

Tickets are $30 each for the fundraiser.

The ticket includes admittance to the event plus a beverage, six wings from the Fall River & Riverlake district Lions, a door prize entry, and chips.

There will be a DJ playing grooving tunes so people can get up and dance, plus a silent auction with a plethora of items donated from the business community.

Tickets can be purchased at the LWF Hall or by e-transfer with your name, email, and phone number to calummacdonald0229@gmail.com .