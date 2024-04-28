Province announces funding for new supportive housing in Dartmouth

HALIFAX: New supportive housing for seniors and people living with developmental disabilities will soon be available in Dartmouth with funding from three levels of government.

Main Street Centre, a seven-storey, 45-unit mixed-use housing project, is being built by Affirmative Ventures at 139 Main St.

It will provide a range of housing and independent living supports for residents, including 12 accessible and 25 affordable units.



“Having a safe, supportive home means more than having four walls and a roof,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman, MLA for Dartmouth East.

“We’re pleased to play a role in creating inclusive, welcoming communities where the residents are able to grow, feel secure and thrive.”

The total project cost is more than $16.6 million, with completion expected in early 2025.

N.S. is investing more than $4.7 million through the Affordable Housing Development Program, with more than $11.8 million from the Government of Canada’s Affordable Housing Fund and more than $162,000 from the Halifax Regional Municipality.



Quotes:

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to today’s investment, we are providing new affordable housing units for those in need, including seniors and persons with developmental disabilities, in the Dartmouth area.

“By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing for those in core housing need, the federal government is continuing to deliver meaningful results for those calling Canada home.

“This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

— Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“The Halifax Regional Municipality is committed to demonstrating leadership and fostering partnerships that provide access to a range of quality, affordable housing options in safe and vibrant communities.

“This project will meet a crucial need in our community, and I thank everyone who has come together to invest in safer, more engaged communities by making affordable options available to those in need.”

— Tony Mancini, District 6 Councillor, Halifax Regional Municipality



“Affirmative Ventures Association looks forward to the opening of the Main Street Centre in spring 2025 and we would like to thank our funding partners, RCS Construction, Harvey Architecture, the construction trades and members of our project team.

“With their support, we are now implementing our vision for mental-health housing while moving forward at the same time with a mix of housing, a centre for employment training and community-based mental-health supports.”

— Ken Greer, board Chair, Affirmative Ventures



Quick Facts:

– founded in 1992, Affirmative Ventures is a not-for-profit that assists vulnerable Nova Scotians achieve lifelong independence through homes, jobs and community

– the Affordable Housing Fund, formerly the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, is part of the Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy