Archibald nominated to Nordiq Canada Para Nordic World Cup team

OTTAWA, ONT.: A Fall River cross country skiier is one of two from the University of Ottawa that will be part of the national team for 2024-2025.

Emma Archibald, a Lockview High alum, who competes with the university of Ottawa Gee Gees Nordiq ski team has qualified to be part of the Nordiq Canada 2024-2025 national ski team and high-performance programs.

Archibald has been nominated to the Para Nordic World Cup team.

Meanwhile, her uOttawa teammate Aidan Kirkham was nominated to national group 2 team.